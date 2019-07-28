Columbus church hopes to stop bullying in local schools with shoe giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the new school year quickly approaching, one local church is stepping up to try and solve the issue of bullying in our local halls.
Pastor Quin Hardnett and New Destiny Church hosted their Soles for School giveaway on Saturday morning. The church gave away more than 100 pairs of new shoes to students in the Tri-city area.
Leaders say the idea for the giveaway came about to help prevent bullying.
“It is difficult for students to concentrate on their studies when they are concerned about people taunting them because of their wardrobe. I wanted our church to help alleviate this in the lives of some of the children," said Pastor Hardnett.
Since its inception in 2008, church leaders say community outreach like this has been at the forefront of their ministry.
For more information on the New Destiny Church and their programs, visit their Facebook page here.
