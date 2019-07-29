Auburn Public Library starts construction on new outdoor classroom

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction of the Auburn Public Library’s new outdoor classroom is set to begin this week.
During construction, the parking spaces adjacent to the west side of the library’s greenspace will be unavailable. In the event that the parking lot is ever full, patrons are asked to park on the side streets closest to the library, including McKinley Avenue and Cove Court.
The library says that the project will not cause any interruptions to regular operating hours or changes to program schedules.
City Officials say the project should be completed no later than the first week of November.
