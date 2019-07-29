Columbus community has mixed reactions to SPLOST proposal to fund government center building project, infrastructure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is looking into a one percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to help fund the future of the government center as well as other city infrastructure needs.
Many people weren’t really knowledgeable about the SPLOST and how it could effect them. The biggest misconception is that this one percent increase would bring the sales tax to nine percent, which isn’t true, according to the mayor.
“Yes, I am going to vote ‘yes’ on the 2020 ballot,” said Bria Lewis.
“I think we should knock it back down to seven,” commented Evan Smallwood.
Mixed responses are circulating around the community in regards to a new sales tax expected to be on the November 2020 ballot.
A special purpose local option sales tax -- or SPLOST -- can only be used for construction or purchasing capital items according, to Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. The Columbus City Council is looking at a one percent SPLOST to help fund whatever option they move forward with for the government center.
“I think Columbus is a growing community. I work with a lot of people who come from out of town and it’s kind of embarrassing when they say they have to go there. So, from that standpoint, I feel like we need to do something and if SPLOST is the only way we have to do that, then I would vote for that,” Joy Wirth.
“I’m not willing to put my tax money on that 100 percent,” Cody Fernandez added.
Currently, one penny of our sales tax goes to the Muscogee County School District for their infrastructure needs. Henderson said if the public votes ‘yes’ in 2020, this new SPLOST would not begin until the education sales tax ends. Meaning if approved, the local sales tax would stay at eight percent when one tax slides in and the other slides out.
“Personally, I think it would be a good thing right now," Paul Hoffman said. "It sounds like we’re already paying that tax.”
“It’s all about where you’re putting your funds to help the community and grow the community over years and years to come,” Lewis added.
If approved next year, the SPLOST will begin in April 2021 and last for 10 years. There is a Columbus City Council work session at 9 a.m. Tuesday where the council is expected to have a lengthy discussion on this topic.
