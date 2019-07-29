Columbus police searching for missing 78-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Richard Wilkinson, 78, left Columbus en route to Americus on Thursday, July 25 and never arrived.
He was driving a 2019 Kia Sorento with Florida tag 047WI.
Wilkinson is 6’1” and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair, and wears glasses.
Wilkinson suffers from five types of cancer and wears a colostomy bag. His family is concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on Wilkinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677, the Columbus Police 911 Center, or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
