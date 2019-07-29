Columbus Public Library shifts hours after air conditioning issues

Columbus Public Library
By Julie Anne Waldock | July 29, 2019 at 11:40 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 11:43 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heads up- Due to a utility issue, the Columbus Public Library will be closing early this week.

Due to problems with their air conditioning, the Columbus Public Library will close to the public at 2:00 p.m. starting on Monday the 29 and continuing until Saturday, August 3. The library will also be closed on Sunday, August 4.

The adjusted hours will only apply to the main location on Macon Road. Citizens are encouraged to visit other locations in the meantime or use digital services on the library website.

For more information or an updated program schedule, visit the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Website here.

Posted by Chattahoochee Valley Libraries on Monday, July 29, 2019

