Columbus Restaurant Week raises 4K for ‘Giving Kitchen’ Charity

Columbus Restaurant Week raises 4K for ‘Giving Kitchen’ Charity
Black Restaurant Week highlighting black-owned businesses in Columbus
By Julie Anne Waldock | July 29, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 12:56 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Delicious food for a good cause- What could be better than that? Columbus Restaurant week wrapped up yesterday and leaders and participants alike say it was a huge success.

Columbus Restaurant Week was presented by U.S. Foods and ran from Monday, July 22 through Sunday, July 28. More than 20 local restaurants participated this year, offering a delicious variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

Part of the proceeds from Restaurant Week will go to benefit Giving Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

Leaders say they were blown away by the community turn out this year and are grateful to all who helped make the celebration possible.

🌟 THANK YOU 🌟 We are blown away by the turnout for Columbus Restaurant Week 2019! Thank you to the community, the restaurants, and the sponsors, US Foods and Liberty Utilities Georgia, for making this week possible. We were able to raise $4,000 for Giving Kitchen! 👏😎 Until next year! ☺️✨ 11th and Bay Southern Table Nonic Beer Bar & Kitchen Jarfly saltcellar. Mabella's Italian Steakhouse The Loft Columbus The Black Cow Smoke Bourbon and BBQ Mark's City Grill Hunter's Pub and Steakhouse Caffe Amici Italian Restaurant The Kitchen at Rose Cottage Trevioli Italian Kitchen Hudson's Columbus The Hangout Bare Roots Farmacy B.Merrell's Bluewater Grill Epic Restaurant Morten’s at Old Town Mr. Pizza Brick Oven and Tap Mr. Wing Sports Grill & Bar

Posted by Yalla Public Relations on Monday, July 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.