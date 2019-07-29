Columbus Restaurant Week raises 4K for ‘Giving Kitchen’ Charity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Delicious food for a good cause- What could be better than that? Columbus Restaurant week wrapped up yesterday and leaders and participants alike say it was a huge success.
Columbus Restaurant Week was presented by U.S. Foods and ran from Monday, July 22 through Sunday, July 28. More than 20 local restaurants participated this year, offering a delicious variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts.
Part of the proceeds from Restaurant Week will go to benefit Giving Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
Leaders say they were blown away by the community turn out this year and are grateful to all who helped make the celebration possible.
