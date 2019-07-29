Eufaula Police: Suspect shoots into occupied vehicle while driving along Clayton Highway

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) -The Eufaula Police Department is currently investigating after a suspect allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle while driving along Clayton Highway on Sunday evening.
The victim reported to Police that they were driving eastbound on Clayton Highway at around 11:45 p.m. when a Dodge pickup truck began following their vehicle closely and driving erratically. The victim slowed repeatedly to allow the truck to pass, but it refused.
The victim says that as the cars approached the Clayton Highway/Eufaula Avenue intersection, the pickup came alongside their vehicle and fired several shots at them.
The victim’s vehicle was struck 7 times, however, there were no injuries.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact CID at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.
