Ft. Benning celebrates opening of new legal office

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s legal team celebrated the grand opening of its new facility on Monday.
The Office of the Staff Judge Advocate (OSJA) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new consolidated legal office. The legal team and previously been disbursed in different locations after a fire destroyed its building 10 years ago.
OSJA is responsible for the defense and prosecution of military law as well as advising soldiers, their families, and military retirees on legal issues.
“During that progression, over the past 23 or 24 years has been really important for our core. And really again, the size of the core increasing has just evolved into a very interesting part of the military that I am very proud to be a part of,” said Captain Katherine Gorski.
The new building houses several legal offices and also a new court room.
