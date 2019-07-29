Humidity Gradually Creeping Back Toward the Valley

Later this week though, the tranquil ridge of high pressure contributing to our quiet weather will break down and more moisture will surge back into the Valley. Expect a few more showers and storms Thursday afternoon before rain coverage increase to 40-50% Friday into the weekend. With some more clouds and a better chance of rain around, highs will drop down into the low 90s, but the muggy air will make it feel hotter than that prior to any rain showers popping up and cooling us off. The weather pattern remains unsettled early next week, and we’ll be keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean with a chance of development as it possibly moves closer to the East Coast of the U.S. this weekend.