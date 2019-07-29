Humidity Gradually Creeping Back Toward the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The quiet and not-so-humid streak of weather we’ve had over the Valley the past several days looks to persist through the end of July. Highs will still manage to climb into the low and mid 90s, but the oppressively muggy air should still stay at bay through the middle of the week. Rain chances top out around 10-20% through Wednesday with only a few isolated thundershowers at best possible each afternoon and evening.
Later this week though, the tranquil ridge of high pressure contributing to our quiet weather will break down and more moisture will surge back into the Valley. Expect a few more showers and storms Thursday afternoon before rain coverage increase to 40-50% Friday into the weekend. With some more clouds and a better chance of rain around, highs will drop down into the low 90s, but the muggy air will make it feel hotter than that prior to any rain showers popping up and cooling us off. The weather pattern remains unsettled early next week, and we’ll be keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Caribbean with a chance of development as it possibly moves closer to the East Coast of the U.S. this weekend.
