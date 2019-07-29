Inmates at Muscogee County Jail without water after main breaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A water main break on Friday is not only leaving Columbus residents concerned, but also causing issues in the Muscogee County Jail.
According to the Columbus Water Works(CWW), a water main broke on Friday evening causing outages in the Lakebottom and Uptown areas. The break also led to flooding and traffic issues near the area of Wynnton Road.
CWW Officials say the broken main has been repaired, but that some areas are still experiencing issues. One such place is the Muscogee County Jail.
There have been several reports of the jail having water issues for the past two to three days. Inmates tell family that they are unable to shower and are currently having to use backed-up toilets.
Major Joe McCrea with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the reports saying “We are experiencing problems due to the broken water main on Wynnton Road. Columbus Water Works is addressing it.”
It is not yet clear when the issue will be completely resolved. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.
