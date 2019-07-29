Job Fair for individuals with criminal records to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Georgia’s Reentry Awareness Month comes to a close, local organizations are teaming up to help find jobs for Columbus residents who may feel that a criminal record is holding them back.
On Tuesday, New Life Second Chance Outreach will be hosting their the 3rd annual One Stop Shop Resource and Job Fair for Individuals with Criminal Records.
The event will be held at Friendship Baptist Church located at 831 6th Avenue in Columbus. The fair will begin at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 1:00 p.m.
The Georgia Justice Project will also be at the fair to conduct a workshop on Understanding & Correcting Your Criminal Record. Attendees are encouraged to bring a recent copy of their background check if they want the attorneys to assist them with their particular charges.
The event is being supported by the newly established Mayor’s Commission on Reentry.
Leaders say the purpose of the Commission is to support local residents who are in the process of exiting incarceration facilities and transitioning to a new lifestyle.
For more information on the Mayor’s commission and their events, visit the Columbus Commission on Reentry Website here.
