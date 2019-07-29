Rain Chances Increasing Late in the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We should string together another couple of good days around here with only slight chances of showers or storms and highs in the 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coverage of showers and storms will increase a bit on Thursday - fairly close to 'average' levels for this time of year - but Friday looks like the highest chance of rain we will have coming up. Expect a good chance at getting wet at some point in the afternoon or evening, and the rain coverage will stay a little higher than average going into Saturday. For Sunday, the rain coverage should be a little bit lower, so if you're planning outside things right now for the weekend, Sunday would be the better of the two days as of right now. Going into next week, expect a 30-40% coverage of rain and storms each day with highs across the board staying in the 90s.