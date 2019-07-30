Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour concert rescheduled in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good news for music lovers- The Alabama concert is back on!
The canceled July 26 show has been officially rescheduled for Wednesday, November 6 at the Columbus Civic Center.
The southern rock band from Fort Payne canceled last week’s show after lead singer Randy Owen was advised by doctors to not perform as he continues treatment for vertigo and migraines.
The band is best known for songs like Tennessee River, Mountain Music, and Song of the South. The concert is part of the group’s 50th Anniversary Tour.
