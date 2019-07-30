Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment in Columbus draws crowd of over 700 people

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The fifth annual Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment wrapped up after a day full of big-name speakers and sessions.
Audience members said they look forward to this event every year.
The day is all about inspiring business leaders within the community and teaching young people that if they can dream it, they can do it.
Own your dream, find a friend, overcome pain and hardship, transform your skills and build your reign. Those are the five overarching themes each guest speaker at the Bob Wright Symposium for Business Empowerment touched upon Tuesday in Columbus.
“So, hopefully at the end of the day, people can see that part of success is service,” said ABC New’s Bryon Pitts.
The sold-out audience included some recognized names like Drew Ferguson, Calvin Smyre, Sanford Bishop, Mayor Skip Henderson, Michael Bellamy, Mimi Woodson, and David Lewis, just to name a few. Ticket sales for the event go right back into the local community, funding a scholarship awarded to an Auburn student.
“It exposes a lot of people to things," and people they wouldn’t normally be exposed to," said Arnethia Day. "I think it helps to bring sight to Columbus because it is a good place to be.”
“This is exactly what Columbus has needed for a long time,” Christian Ortiz added.
“Each speaker offers some nuggets of information that everyone should want to hear," said Sherricka Day.
Tuesday’s headline guests included eight-time “Mr. Olympia” Lee Haney, along with former NFL players Warrick Dunn, Roderick Hood, and Michael Strahan. They shared their backgrounds and paths to success and answered questions from attendees.
The success of this event is because of the location according to Pitts.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.