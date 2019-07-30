Columbus City Council places moratorium on shared scooters to consider options

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Columbus residents are split when it comes to the issue of shared electric scooters in our area. Some think it will be fun and convenient but others say it will make sidewalks and roads more dangerous. But for now, the future of the matter remains unclear while the City considers all their options.
On Tuesday, The Columbus City Council approved an ordinance to place a brief moratorium on the use of shared electric scooters in our area. This means no scooter business can obtain a business license or begin operating in the city unless approved by council for the trial period.
The motion for moratorium was passed in order to give The City Council some time to test the use of the program, to control the decision of which company to use, to set rules in place, and to see if whether or not the use of scooters in Columbus makes sense for the city overall.
This matter will return to Council on August 17th after the moratorium.
