Families displaced by Lee Co. tornadoes tackling challenges of back to school season

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - For dozens of families in Lee County displaced by March third’s tornadoes, going back to school isn’t just buying new bookbags and notebooks. It’s much more challenging than that.
Alex King will start the 10th grade at Beauregard High School next week. He and his friends are excited to see each other.
“They’re really happy,” he said.
But going back to school this August comes with some complications because his home was destroyed by the tornadoes.
“We’re trying to rebuild so it’s kind of hard,” Alex said.
The pressure of rebuilding and the excitement of school starting has his mom feeling a lot of emotions.
“Nervous and worried,” said Shannon Kelley, King’s Alex’s mom, said.
She’s concerned about staying miles and miles from the school and where their home once sat.
“With it not being here, you don’t have that home feeling, you don’t have that normalcy," she said. "So you’re like, is it going to affect his grades? How is it going to affect him?”
There are other families facing the same dilemma.
Going into this school year after losing her home in the tornadoes, Morgan Vernon is thinking one thing.
“Keep your head up, make sure you keep your grades, and stay strong,” Vernon said.
Her mother has one main concern.
“I know we’re going to have to take her back and forth from town to school each day,” Jenifer Vernon, said. "It’s gonna be an extra expense for us.”
Both families plan on having their homes rebuilt in the same spot in the next few months.
“Just hope it won’t be long until we can be back at home,” said David Kelley, Alex’s father.
But they’re going into this school year feeling unsettled.
“I’m a basket case all the time anyway," Jenifer Vernon said. "It’s hard, it’s hard.”
Both families know they’re not alone and hope others are staying strong.
“Just keep your head up. The Lord provides, and that’s all we can do," said Jenifer Vernon.
