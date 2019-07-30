Free opioid training to be offered to Auburn community members

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s Harrison School Pharmacy and the Alabama Department of Mental Health are partnering to create the Opioid Training Institute.
An event was held Tuesday with the goal of providing free training to community members, including counselors, faith-based leaders, and more. The event is part of 16 one-day sessions that will take place through September.
Event leaders said they hope to create discussions on opioids for everyone in the community.
“I think it's important to recognize so many people are being affected by this current crisis and to have more people at the table. It's not just affecting law enforcement, healthcare, and our teachers,” said Karen Marlowe with the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy.
Organizers said the opioid epidemic is one that knows no neighborhood, class, or age and impacts every sector of the state.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.