Events to be held across Columbus benefiting Walk to End Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local organization is asking for the public’s support as they gear up for a charity walk to help find a cure to Alzheimer’s. Participants want the community to know that together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
Chattahoochee Valley residents are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease during several events being held across Columbus this summer. The events will raise funds for the 2019 Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
On Walk day, participants will honor loved ones who have been affected by the disease by carrying different colored flowers, symbolizing their commitment to finding a cure.
Teams will also attempt to hit their goal of $174,500 to donate to Alzheimer’s research. So far, the Columbus teams have raised more than $86,000.
Almost 200 locals are planning to participate in the big walk on September 20th in Uptown.
Here’s a list of the benefit nights in our area:
- Tuesday, July 30
- 11:00 – 1:00 pm
- Alzheimer’s Association, 5156 River Road
- Thursday, August 1
- 6:00 – 9:00 pm
- Wicked Hen, 1350 Thirteenth Street
- Thursday, August 20
- 6:00 – 9:00 pm
- Wicked Hen, 1350 13th Street
For more information or to join the Columbus walk visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Columbus Page here.
