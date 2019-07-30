GUEST SEGMENT: BBB explains Equifax data breach settlement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The credit data of more than 147 million Americans was compromised in the 2017 Equifax data breach.
Many of those impacted could be eligible for compensation. Equifax reached a $700 million settlement over the breach.
Michele Mason, senior vice president of the Better Business Bureau for the Fall Line Corridor, explains what the settlement means for people in the Columbus area.
She discusses who’s eligible to receive part of the settlement, how to claim payout, and how consumers can better protect themselves as security breaches become more common.
