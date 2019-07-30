New charges brought against Valley woman accused of stealing tax refunds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An East Alabama business owner is facing theft charges after authorities say she allegedly stole federal tax refunds from several of her customers.
38-year-old Christina Prather Williams, of Valley, has been arrested and charged with seven counts of Identity Theft and six counts of Theft of Property.
Williams reportedly owned and operated Family Tax Services on Trammell Ave. in Valley since 2016.
On July 29, detectives of the Valley Police Department, assisted by Special Agents of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigative Division, executed a search warrant of the business that resulted in the seizure of several file cabinets and a large number of business records.
In conjunction with the search, Williams, who was the business owner, was arrested on charges stemming from falsified tax documents and returns that were first reported in June.
Williams allegedly stole federal income tax refunds from patrons of her business. It is not yet clear how much money Williams allegedly stole.
If you are a client or former client of Family Tax Services, you are encouraged to contact the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5261.
Police say this is still an active case and that further charges are pending. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
