Opelika Psychiatrist indicted on unlawful drug distribution charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Opelika doctor made an appearance in court this week after being accused of illegally distributing controlled substances by writing medically illegitimate prescriptions.
On Tuesday, 72-year-old Dr. James Henry Edwards, III, of Fairhope, appeared in court for an arraignment after being charged with several drug distribution offenses,
Until his arrest on July 11, Dr. Edwards was a practicing psychiatrist with offices in Opelika and Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The indictment charges Edwards with three counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances by writing medically illegitimate prescriptions. Among the drugs Edwards is alleged to have unlawfully prescribed are Xanax, Adderall, Loratab, Vyvanse, and Valium.
If convicted, Edwards faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment on each count. He also faces substantial monetary penalties and restitution.
At his arraignment, Edwards pleaded not guilty to each count. A trial is currently scheduled for December 2 in Opelika. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
