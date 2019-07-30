Rain Chances Highest on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage still looks to be low as we head into Wednesday with a relatively 'normal' 20% coverage in the afternoon and evening and highs in the mid 90s. We should keep the warm temperatures going into Thursday, but the rain coverage should be a little higher during the afternoon and evening. Going into Friday, the weekend, and next Monday, the rain coverage will be much higher - about 40-60% in the afternoon and evening hours. It will be a good idea to have a backup plan for anything you may have going on outside and keep track of the rain on the WTVM weather app. It won't be a washout, of course, and the best chances will still come during the afternoon and evening. It looks like we will dry out quite a bit as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.