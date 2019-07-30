School start dates for the Chattahoochee Valley

School start dates for the Chattahoochee Valley
(Source: KOLD News 13 Staff)
By Julie Waldock | July 30, 2019 at 2:27 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 2:27 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heads up parents! Summer is nearly over and that means a new school year is right around the corner too. Check below to see when your child is scheduled to be back in the classroom.

Thursday, August 1st

  • Talbot County Schools

Friday, August 2nd

  • Schley County Schools
  • Meriwether County Schools

Monday, August 5th

  • Fort Benning Schools
  • Marion County Schools
  • Sumter County Schools
  • Stewart County Schools

Tuesday, August 6th

  • Chattahoochee County Schools
  • Opelika City Schools
  • Clay County Schools

Wednesday, August 7th

  • Russell County and Phenix City schools
  • Harris County Schools
  • Lee County Schools

Thursday, August 8th

  • Muscogee County Schools
  • Chambers County Schools
  • Barbour County and Eufaula City Schools

Monday, August 12th

  • Troup County Schools

Monday, August 26th

  • Randolph County Schools

Tuesday, September 3rd

  • Webster County Schools

[ RELATED: Back to School events in the Chattahoochee Valley ]

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.