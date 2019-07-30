Transitioning Back to More Typical Summer Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday morning greeting us with more sunshine followed by clouds bubbling up into the heat of the afternoon. Rain coverage looks to stay around 10-20% during the PM hours today and tomorrow with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s.
After a nice stretch of days with lower humidity, muggy air slowly creeps back into the Valley as more moisture surges toward the Valley for the latter half of the week beginning Thursday. Best rain chances look reserved for Friday though the weekend with 40-50% coverage of scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening. Factor that into your weekend plans – especially for those of you enjoying any time outdoors before school starts back! With increasing cloud coverage later this week, highs will hover around the low 90s even into next week. For the first full week of August, expect more typical summer weather around again.
