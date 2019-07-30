Two East Alabama women plead guilty to embezzling more than 375K from Auburn bank

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two local women have pleaded guilty after allegedly stealing more than $375,000 in an embezzlement scheme at Auburn Bank in Notasulga, Alabama.
39-year-old Randi Lynn Carleton, of Dadeville, and 34-year-old Leslie Fountain, of Notasulga, have both pleaded guilty to embezzling bank funds.
According to The Department of Justice, both defendants worked at the Notasulga branch of Auburn Bank where Carleton was the branch manager and Fountain was the assistant branch manager.
Authorities say the scheme started with check kiting, or floating checks, and then progressed over time to embezzling cash from Auburn Bank.
In September 2018, Auburn Bank conducted an audit on their Notasulga Branch and became aware of the defendants’ fraudulent activity despite their attempts to cover-up the scheme. Court records indicate that they jointly embezzled approximately $379,250 in cash.
Law enforcement says Carleton and Fountain each face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years as well as significant fines and restitution for the amount stolen. They will be sentenced within the next few months.
