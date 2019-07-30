Bulloch County family celebrates twins’ return from Afghanistan

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of families across Georgia reunited with citizen soldiers who returned from Afghanistan on Tuesday.
One Bulloch County family had not one, but two reasons to celebrate.
Families packed Cottrell Frield to see loved ones they said goodbye to back in December when they deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support.
If Sandra McBride seemed doubly anxious, she had a good reason. Her twin sons were both deployed on the overseas mission.
“When you send your 22-year-old’s off to war, it’s pretty frightening,” she said. “You have a double chance of something bad happening, let’s just be honest.”
The excitement grew as they walked across the field. After a short ceremony, she and her family and friends rushed the field to find them. Low long have they waited for this day?
“For the past month, since we got the date of when we were coming home. I’ve just been excited to see my friends and family," said Spc. Ryan McBride, Georgia National Guard. "Pretty sure it’s been tough on Mom and Dad, but with Face Time, we got to talk to them pretty much every day, so they were alright.
The brothers and many more in the unite say they have pride in serving just like full-time soldiers do when needed.
“We all have civilian jobs on the side. We do this because we want to and not because we have to," said Sgt. Matthew McBride, Georgia National Guard. “I only saw my brother when we were on the way back in Kuwait. That meant a lot. It boosted my spirits a lot to see him.”
With their service over for now, the focus shifts to family.
The unit still has about 700 troops who will make their way home throughout the fall.
