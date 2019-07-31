Clean up Columbus campaign begins demolition on blight properties

“When we discovered that we had some money that had come in this year that could not be counted on to come in every year- and we knew that it could not be spent on operating expenses and things we’d like to spend it on like salaries… so we tried to figure the best thing we could do- What’s the most impactful? In my mind this was it- to get rid of blight that leads directly to crime, poverty and sub-standard housing,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.