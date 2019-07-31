Clean up Columbus campaign begins demolition on blight properties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today kicks off the clean up columbus campaign. It’s part of the city’s one-million dollar investment against eye sores.
“When we discovered that we had some money that had come in this year that could not be counted on to come in every year- and we knew that it could not be spent on operating expenses and things we’d like to spend it on like salaries… so we tried to figure the best thing we could do- What’s the most impactful? In my mind this was it- to get rid of blight that leads directly to crime, poverty and sub-standard housing,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.
There are 156 buildings on the demolitions list. Mobile home parks are first on the list for demolition and then the city will move to abandoned homes and buildings.
“Today was the culmination of a lot of hard work and being able to receive the funding of the million dollars from the City Council Budget for the clean up of blight properties here is one of the trailer parks we’ve been having issues with for years and we were able to finally get everything coordinated and have a demolition contractor to come in and start work today,” said John Hudgison, Director Of Inspection And Codes for Columbus.
