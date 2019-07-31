EXCLUSIVE: GMA’s Michael Strahan visits Columbus for Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good Morning America co-host and NFL Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan, flew into Columbus aboard a private plane Tuesday afternoon after appearing on the live two-hour newscast in New York, followed by the taping of his own talk show, Strahan and Sara- featuring co-host Sara Haines.
Strahan was one of many star-studded former professional athletes who inspired the audience with their personal stories of success and struggles at the sold-out Bob Wright Symposium for Business Empowerment, facilitated by ABC’s Byron Pitts.
Before appearing on stage, the former New York Giants football player sat down for a one-on-one exclusive interview with News Leader 9 on Fox 54. Strahan, no doubt, wears many hats---all putting him in the spotlight on two separate networks, ABC and Fox Sports.
“Working hard, I think that helps and I think not necessarily understanding everything I’ve gotten myself into. But once I’ve gotten into working to understand certain things gets you in the room, you’ve got to work hard to stay in the room, to show you have value to what you’re doing,” explained Strahan.
As sports analyst, news anchor, game show and talk show host and former player, Strahan said he’s done his best to give it everything he had. Like most outstanding athletes, Strahan said working hard is the key to his success.
“Working hard for me really means to not only work hard to excel at what it is the job maybe but work hard to make everyone around you better successful. To me everything is like a team. I’m only going to be successful if I have a team around me willing to put in as much work as I’m willing to put in-- and I must lead by example. Making sure everybody around you feels comfortable and valuable because that’s only going to make you better.”
Making the trek from the gridiron to sportscasting is a normal progression for some athletes, but Strahan said, for him, the ‘news thing’ just kind of happened. He described it as an evolution from news to daytime to game shows.
When asked what advice he would give to young athletes aspiring to walk in his shoes one day, Strahan replied, “I think guys now are a lot smarter about it; they ‘re not waiting for the sport to end to say, ‘hey, look at me.’ You must start developing whatever skills you want or whatever situation or job you want while you’re playing. I think there are so many guys who are successful at what they’re doing that you don’t have to pursue a job that’s in front of a camera.”
