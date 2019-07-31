Get Ready for More Rain & Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for a change in our weather pattern as rain and storms will return to the forecast on a daily basis during the afternoon and evening. In this kind of pattern we can't rule out morning or afternoon rain chances, but keep in mind that most storms will occur between 2 PM and 10 PM. The overall coverage should be between 40-50% for tomorrow through Monday of next week as highs stay in the 90s. By the weekend and early next week, some upper 80s might be in the picture for highs in a few spots. It looks like we will see rain chances dropping off significantly heading into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, staying pretty dry (and hot) by next Thursday and Friday.