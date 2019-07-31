A grad added a digital display to his cap for commencement. The police said it looked like an explosive.

View this post on Instagram

TL;DR: cops assumed small microcontroller was an explosive device at my graduation. Dear FIU @fiuinstagram and Miami Beach community, yesterday as I was about to pass through security to attend my graduation, I was stopped by police for what they saw on my graduation cap; them assuming the worst, my cap and cellphone (temporarily) were seized as police were investigating what it was. All of a sudden, they closing doors and leading people away from the local vicinity. After some discussion and explaining the whole deal, I was told not to do this again and I wouldn't be able to bring my cap (was given a new cap). just to clear things up, my cap had an Arduino Uno with a 7-segment display on it and was powered by a 9V battery; it was not an explosive; an Arduino is a microcontroller, like a small programmable computer. My Arduino and original cap was destroyed and not given back to me, though my cellphone was. Despite not getting ~$20 worth of electronics back, I appreciate the work put in by the police to ensure everyone was safe as well as their continued work to keep the community safe. After being held back for about 10 minutes, I continued to my graduation and everything was back to normal. Thanks especially to police woman Ms. Rubio for helping to deal with the whole situation. Sorry @miamibeachpd I didn't mean to scare/hurt anyone! Had I known this would happen, I would've decorated my cap differently (makes for a good story though!) I'm just an engineering student trying to get my degree! #FIUGrad #FIU #FIU2019 #Police #Arduino #FalseAlarm #Engineering #OkayThisIsEpic #fiualumni #Graduation @onlyindade @fiuinstagram @fiu_cec @miamibeachpd @reddit @local10news @elegoo_official @arduino.cc @fiupres5