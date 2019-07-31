Judge orders bond if Ralston owners appeal wrongful death verdict

By Julie Anne Waldock | July 31, 2019 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 3:29 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to documents recently filed in the Muscogee County courts, If the owner of Ralston Towers decides to appeal their recent wrongful death court verdict, they will have to set aside a huge bond.

In 2017, 62-year-old Charles Hart was found dead in his Ralston Towers apartment. At the time, residents said they had been without air conditioning for several days. The coroner said the heat aggravated Hart’s medical condition and played a role in his death.

Earlier this month, a jury awarded the family of a Hart a $125 million settlement.

Now, the most recent order indicates that the defendants are seeking to appeal the jury’s verdict. If Ralston owners decide to appeal the decision they will need to post a $25 million bond first.

It is not yet clear what the defendants will do. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.

