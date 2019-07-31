Local artists raising money for new art hub in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fundraising is underway for remaining equipment and construction costs for a new art hub in Columbus where artists can come together to create, promote and sell their work.
The Heritage Art Center will be an exclusive artist hub for Columbus. They have 11 more days to reach their $25,000 fundraising goal on Kickstarter. If they don’t meet that goal, all of the money already donated towards the $25,000 will be returned to the donors.
Features the Heritage Art Center will offer include private studios, a community work space, gallerias, and a dark room.
Local artists will also be able to give performances, exhibitions and shows in hopes of driving tourism.
The center will also include outdoor and venue spaces. The funds received from utilizing them will go to operational costs and investing back into the local arts and culture scene.
“Artists can come together in a community setting to help each other build their ideas, build their dreams," said founder Karen Ouzts.
Ouzts says this idea of artists creating, promoting and selling their work all under one roof stems from her late father’s experience.
“He did not ever have a place to work. He never had a place to see his art and that was something that played heavily into his life, but he never got to work with those talents and gifts,” she explained.
Local artist Juliana Wells is excited about opportunities for the community to get involved in art.
“There’s like a renaissance and everyone is coming together," Wells said.
Wells says Heritage Art Center will be the center of that renaissance.
“Heritage Art Center is going to be a great chance for young people who have just graduated, don’t have a space to work in anymore, to find that space to share their voice with the community," Wells said.
Ouzts is looking forward to seeing what artists create.
“You can have these fresh new artists and you can have established artists that can work together and I just want to see what people can create and how the public is going to utilize this space to make it into what they want," Ouzts said.
There are a few incentives for donating including naming the community work space, naming private studios and participating in art making experiences.
Prior to their $25,000 fundraiser, the Heritage Art Center has contributed $100,000 in construction labor to renovate the current building. They also received a $10,000 donation towards HVAC.
Heritage Art Center is set to open this fall. It is located in Columbus’ Historic District at 102 6th Street.
