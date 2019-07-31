Man charged with multiple sex crimes in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of multiple sex crimes in Columbus pleaded not guilty to charges in court on Wednesday.
Lester Marshall, 53, is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and sexual battery. He is suspected of molesting a 10-year-old girl.
Authorities said Marshall admitting to touching the girl inappropriately during an interview with police. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
