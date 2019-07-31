New officers to be sworn into MCSD police force

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) is preparing to swear in its new police officers.
According to MCSD, six new officers have been hired for its first police force. Those officers will rotate between middle and high schools in the first phase of the new force.
A school district spokesperson said officers will be added to the force throughout the year along with supplement from the Columbus Police Department to help monitor elementary schools as well.
"We can approach community policing and have a more positive outlook on law enforcement and how we work together as a community and make sure our students are held in a safe environment without any distractions to the learning environment,” said Mercedes Parham, MCSD director of communications.
The new officers are still being trained ahead of the upcoming school year. The swearing-in ceremony will take place Thursday at the Public Education Center at 5 p.m.
