“Red, white, and blue version of Isis" - Columbus Temple Leaders respond after vandalism from alleged hate group

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Columbus are investigating a case of vandalism after flyers were found attached to a local place of worship earlier this week.
According to security cameras, the incident happened at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Temple of Israel in Columbus. Two suspected males can be seen entering the property and tacking up the posters all around the building.
The posters were taken down by responding authorities and no damage was done to the building.
The posters claim to promote a group called “Patriot Front."
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) who monitors extremist groups across the country has designated Patriot Front as an extremist white-nationalist hate group.
The group was reportedly formed when it broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The SPLC says that Patriot Front has members across the state of Georgia, although it not known how many are in the local area.
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reports that “Patriot Front espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the “ethnic and cultural origins” of their European ancestors.”
Temple leaders say that while the vandalism is frustrating, it is the message the posters and the vandals are sending that is what has really upset them.
“The posters were from a white supremacist group. They were messages of hate about white supremacy. There was a message implying that Jews are communist, which is a very old anti-Semitic trope... and that has made us quite angry,” says Rabbi Beth Schwartz.
Temple President Tiffany Broda says the messages were “very shocking and disturbing.” She says she believes the flyers were posted to place fear and division into their congregation.
Despite the uneasy situation, the Temple says they will not be afraid of hate but will instead seek to find peace.
“We will remain vigilant as a congregation, vigilant as a Jewish community. We don’t hide our heads in fear, we have no reason in Columbus to want to hide,” says Schwartz.
The Temple says they will also continue to spread their positive values throughout the community.
“We believe that if we do that here in our own place, then love, faith, compassion, and unity will prevail over hate and decisiveness,” says Schwartz.
Columbus Police say their investigation into the matter is ongoing but as this time no arrests have been reported in the mater. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
