A Steamy Transition from July to August

By tomorrow the pattern shifts to include better rain coverage each afternoon: expect a 40% chance of storms tomorrow followed by a 50-60% chance Friday into the weekend. It certainly won’t be raining all day long, but everyone stands a better shot of seeing some pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours over the coming days. With more clouds developing each day too, highs will fall back into the low 90s over the weekend. The first full week of August looks to feature more building heat and a little drier air by next Tuesday and Wednesday.