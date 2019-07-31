A Steamy Transition from July to August

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we go from July to August, the weather finally feels more like typical summertime in the Deep South as we crank up the heat and feel humidity settling back into the Valley. Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with only a few isolated thundershowers possible to cool us off this afternoon. Keep in mind, with muggy air around again, it will feel hotter than the mid 90s during the heat of the day.
By tomorrow the pattern shifts to include better rain coverage each afternoon: expect a 40% chance of storms tomorrow followed by a 50-60% chance Friday into the weekend. It certainly won’t be raining all day long, but everyone stands a better shot of seeing some pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours over the coming days. With more clouds developing each day too, highs will fall back into the low 90s over the weekend. The first full week of August looks to feature more building heat and a little drier air by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
