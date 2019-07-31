Suspect in Lee County daycare fraud pleads guilty; receives sentence

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One of two suspects accused of fraud involving several Lee County daycares pleaded guilty to charges in Tuesday.
Carolyn Wilkerson pleaded guilty to six counts of public assistance fraud for her role in defrauding the State of Alabama’s Department of Human Resources daycare subsidy program.
Wilkerson received a 10-year suspended sentence on each count and five years probation. She also agreed to forfeit $160,000 that was frozen in her daycare bank account by law enforcement.
Wilkerson and her sister, Cynthia Jones, were both charged with public assistance fraud of almost $700,000.
“This was an exhaustive investigation by Alabama Department of Human Resources, Opelika Police Department, and the District Attorney’s office. I was extremely happy to see Mrs. Wilkerson accept responsibility for what she has done,” said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.