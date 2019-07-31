Suspect wanted in Columbus for burglary at residence on Brooks Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying a burglary suspect.
The burglary happened Monday, July 22 at a residence in the 800 block of Brooks Road.
According to the police department, the suspect took firearms during the burglary.
A photo of the male suspect has been released. He was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and a white ball cap with either a navy or black bill.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Burglary and Theft Unit 706-225-4257 or 706-653-3424.
