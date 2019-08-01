BLUE ALERT: GBI search for man suspected of killing girlfriend, shooting officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Blue Alert has been issued for a Georgia man accused of killing his girlfriend and shooting a Police Officer on Thursday morning.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says the man they are searching for is 27-year-old Otis Dennis Walker.
DeKalb County Police say they were first called to the scene this morning in reference to a domestic dispute. As officers arrived, Walker ambushed them with a firearm, striking one of the officers multiple times. He then fled the scene on foot.
Officers later discovered Walker’s girlfriend inside the location deceased.
Authorities say Walker was last seen in the 4800 block of Hodgdon Corners Cove in Lithonia, Georgia.
A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.