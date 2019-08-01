Columbus Ice Rink set to re-open after summer maintenance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good News! The Columbus Ice Rink is set to re-open after summer maintenance.
Public skating hours will resume at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4. The first 25 people in the doors for public skating will get free admission & skate rental.
The Public Ice-Skating schedule beginning August 4th is as follows:
- August 5, 6, and 7: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Thursday through Sunday: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for Kids 10 & under. Skate Rental is an additional $4.
Visit ColumbusIceRink.org for a complete schedule and a list of upcoming events.
