Columbus Ice Rink set to re-open after summer maintenance

Columbus Ice Rink set to re-open after summer maintenance
By Julie Anne Waldock | August 1, 2019 at 1:03 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 1:04 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Good News! The Columbus Ice Rink is set to re-open after summer maintenance.

Public skating hours will resume at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4. The first 25 people in the doors for public skating will get free admission & skate rental.

The Public Ice-Skating schedule beginning August 4th is as follows:

  • August 5, 6, and 7: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • Thursday through Sunday: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for Kids 10 & under. Skate Rental is an additional $4.

Visit ColumbusIceRink.org for a complete schedule and a list of upcoming events.

