Columbus Police search for missing 15-year-old

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
15-year-old Mckenzie Walker was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue on July 30th.
McKenzie has purple hair and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, yellow leggings, and white Nike slides.
Authorities ask that anyone with any information concerning her location please contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
