Columbus Police search for missing 15-year-old
By Julie Anne Waldock | August 1, 2019 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 2:05 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Mckenzie Walker was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue on July 30th.

McKenzie has purple hair and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, yellow leggings, and white Nike slides.

Authorities ask that anyone with any information concerning her location please contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

