CSU student prepares for lead role in new feature film

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Filming will begin soon for the new feature film “Electric Jesus” being shot entirely in the Fountain City, and one local face will be on the big screen.
Columbus native Will Oliver first stepped into the spotlight as a kid.
“I fell in love with it the way the stage lights hit me and the way the crowd reacted and I was like if I want to do something for the rest of my life, this might as well be it,” Oliver described.
Now, Oliver will play the lead guitarist in “Electric Jesus”, which follows a Christian heavy metal hair band during the summer of 1986.
“I’ve done a lot of research about ’80s hair metal bands and I’ve picked up a guitar. I’ve tried to get a little acquainted with it so, I’m trying to prepare as best I can for the entire role,” Oliver said.
Writer-director Chris White say he quickly noticed Oliver’s talent.
“He sent in a tape and it was one of the best acting auditions I got. I was like whoa this guy can act,” White said.
Even though “Electric Jesus” is being filmed in Columbus, but set throughout the south, executive producer Emily Reach White says Columbus will play a role in the movie.
“There was one scene that was set, I think Toccoa or somewhere in Georgia, and we’re just moving it. The title card will say Columbus so it’ll be like yes, they’re actually at a rock show in Columbus,” she said.
Producer Chip White spent 20 years in Los Angeles and says the Columbus Community has been very welcoming.
“You get jaded when you shoot in LA or places like them and they’re jaded. You’re annoying to them. Here, it’s exciting. What can we do to help?” he explained.
If you’re interested in being an extra, email hairbandglory@gmail.com.
