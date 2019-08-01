GUEST SEGMENT: Edge Church hosts 3rd annual Back 2 School Jam to help local students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As students are getting ready to head back to school over the next few weeks, several local organizations are teaming up to get them the supplies they need.
This weekend, the Edge Church will host their third annual Back 2 School Jam.
On Thursday, Pastor Vincent Bell stopped by the studio to tell us all about the community event.
Bell says that in addition to handing out backpacks filled with school supplies, the event will also feature free haircuts, provided by Overflo Barber shop, face painting, games, food, and a DJ.
Bell says that they will also continue to make sure students have everything they need throughout the year by setting up supply closets at several local schools.
“One day a year, we close our doors at our church and we bring the church and our worship service to the community,” said Pastor Bell. “We love the Back to School Jam. Last year, more than 300 children received backpacks and more than 500 people came out and participated. We’re looking forward to serving even more people this year.”
The Edge Church is hosting their 3rd annual Back to School Bash this weekend at the Overflo Salon and Barbershop on Midtown Dr. (The address in the video above is incorrect)
The free event will take place on Sunday, August 4 starting at 1:00 p.m. and wrapping up 5:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come by early for the Edge Church Services too.
For more information on the event, visit the Edge Church Facebook here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.