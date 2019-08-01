GUEST SEGMENT: Meet a sloth at the Auburn-Opelika Wildlife Festival this weekend!

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Ever wanted to experience a festival dedicated solely to wildlife and the creatures that call it home?
Well, good news! The Auburn Opelika Wildlife Festival is happening this weekend!
On Wednesday, Delivis Niedzialek from the Foundation for Animal Rescue and Education stopped by the studio to share some details about the event. Plus, Del brought some furry and not so furry friends with him.
Festival leaders say the weekend focuses on fun, thought provoking, educational programs that promote responsible pet ownership and conservation.
Del says the Festival will feature over 30 live animals to meet, including a sloth, porcupine, armadillo, snakes, opossum, bunnies, ferrets, snakes, tarantulas, tortoises, lizards, frogs, and many more!
The event also includes exciting hands on interactive programs or options for attendees with special needs.
The Foundation says their main goal with these sorts of events is to inspire others to learn and care more about animal conservation and studies.
The Wildlife Festival will be held at the Village Event Center in Opelika August 2 -3. Each day offers hours of fun starting at 10:00 a.m. and wrapping up at 5:00 p.m.
Single admission for the event is $14.50, although there are special deals for large groups, children under 2 years old, or those in need of financial assistance. Funds raised from the weekend will go to helping rescue exotic animals and their habitats.
For more information visit the Village Event Center Facebook here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.