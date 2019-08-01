Harris County EMS chief arrested, charged with simple battery family violence

HARRIS COUNT, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County public official was recently arrested and is facing a simple battery charge.
James Carter, Harris County EMS chief, is charged with simple battery family violence.
His arrest stems from an altercation on July 24 with his spouse. Pine Mountain police responded to a call regarding the incident at around 1 a.m.
"The charge simple battery means that there was like actual like physical contact being made to somebody where there are indications of injuries,” said Sgt. Christopher Nance with the Pine Mountain Police Department.
Nance said Caver did bond out of the Harris County Jail but is not believed to be back at work yet. According to the arrest report, Carver is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
