Lee Co. family still haunted by unsolved 2008 murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -An East Alabama man was shot and killed in 2008, and his family is still haunted by the painful memory and searching for answers 11 years later.
Forty-four-year-old Felton Tate lived on lee road 39 in Beauregard, Al before his death.
“Felton was quiet, easy to get along with,” Felton’s brother, Terry Tate, said.
His family was shocked when they got the phone call that he had been shot and killed returning home from work in July 2008.
“My first response was who would do this?” Terry Tate said. “Why would they do this? It just didn’t add up.”
And now, 11 years later, his killer has still not been found.
His family is frustrated with the lack of progress
“[We’re] hoping someone will step up and say something, tell Lee County Sheriff what happened, but so far nobody stepped up,” Felton’s Tate’s brother, Freddy Tate, said.
His family is still hoping to uncover more information about Felton’s death.
“He had a red Camaro," Freddy Tate said."I miss seeing that Camaro. I miss hanging out with him because we had a close family. I just miss him a whole lot.”
Before passing away at Piedmonth Regional, Felton Tate described his killer to family members as a man with dread locks. Neighbors reported a white, four-door car speeding away shortly after the shots were fired.
Felton's son was just 18 when his father was killed, and it's been a tough 11 years since the murder.
“I was in denial for the first five years," he said. "I was still waiting for my dad to pull back up.”
He said he knows his father wasn’t perfect and said his home was sometimes a “toxic environment,” but said no one deserves to be shot and killed.
He urged people to come forward with information, if only to provide his sister and him some closure.
“His two kids, I always emphasize on that," he said. "If I’m struggling with my mental health after this, I can only imagine what my little sister is going through.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
