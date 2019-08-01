Parents in Columbus buying bullet resistant backpacks ahead of return of school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer break is coming to an end for students and teachers across Muscogee County, and in just a matter of days, students will be back into the classroom.
As parents are checking off their school supply list, more and more of them are buying bullet proof backpacks for their children to stay safe in the event of a school shooter.
"That is the saddest thing I've heard. To think you have to do that, basically Kevlar your child, that's insane," says Trista Davenport.
“It’s scary that we have to resort to bulletproof backpacks. Hopefully, we don’t have to experience that in Columbus and I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t, but the world is changing,” says parent Sheena Haynes.
Representatives at the Office Depot on Sidney Simons Boulevard say they’ve had parents place orders for bullet resistant backpacks for their children to be protected in the event of a school shooter.
“It changes everything. People should not have to worry about their children going to school and being bullied and being shot,” says Davenport.
The backpacks are available at Office Depot stores and other chains like Macy’s. Representatives at Office Depot say they sell the bullet resistant backpacks in Columbus, but you can only go into the store to order them or order them online. According to the labels, the bags are designed with Level IIIA resistance, which mean they will stop a handgun but not an assault rifle. Parents say they think it may help cut down on violence.
“Maybe it might help our kids realize that this is serious stuff. This is serious stuff. This is life or death,” says parent Danisha Person.
The backpacks cost well over $100. Parents say that’s a small price to pay for the safety of their children.
