Parking changes coming to Auburn University this fall

“We changed faculty staff parking this year. In the past the A Zone, which is a little better parking, was only available to certain members of the faculty and staff. The change now, it’s open to everybody and it is capped," said Andrae. "We’ve received a lot of concerns about that. We had 3,600 A Zone register last year for 1,200 spaces, and we only had 1,200 B Zone registered for 2,400 spaces. So, this year we capped the A Zone because most of them were parking in B zones anyhow and now those people who have A will have a better chance at finding a place to park.”