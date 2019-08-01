Phenix City teachers prepare for school with time and money

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Back to school shopping can cost a pretty penny for students and their families. But many teachers also dig deep into their pockets to buy supplies for students.
Teachers said it can take nearly 100 work hours and more than $100 to prepare school buildings and classrooms for the students to arrive in less than a week.
The halls of Westview Elementary School in Phenix City are waiting for students to return to the classrooms. Banners are up, teachers are painting, and schedules are made. While you’re preparing your children for school, teachers are preparing too.
“In younger grades, you want to have their names on stuff so they feel welcome and they’re already a part of the classroom when they walk in,” said first grade teacher Lindsey Johnston.
Personalizing, decorating, and having more than just the basics has teachers digging into their own bank accounts for their students. How much is it really costing first grade teachers?
Kendra Murrell, also a first grade teacher, said it costs her a few hundred dollars every year.
“I spend too much," Johnston said. "I’ve already spent more than $100 in the last month.”
According to Johnston, in addition to their yearly salary, teachers in Alabama will get $600 from the state this year to help pay for school supplies. However, that money doesn’t come in until October, well after the start of the school year.
But do these teachers hesitate to spend their own money?
“Maybe for a second," Johnston stated. "But when you see them enjoying what you bought, absolutely not.”
Both teachers said wish list items like soap, hand sanitizer, tissues and paper towels are not required school supplies in Phenix City.
“Donations are welcome because we really just have to purchase out of pocket,” Murrell said.
“99 percent of teachers out there spend way more on your children, and it’s coming out of their own pocket and we do it because we love your children and want them to have the best,” Johnston said.
One way you can support a teacher is by visiting teacher wish lists on sites like Amazon to help them buy classroom supplies.
