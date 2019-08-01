Rivercenter welcomes 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Broadway is taking over Columbus this weekend!
The 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT will take the Rivercenter stage on Saturday, August 3, at 7:30 p.m., for one performance only.
RENT is an award-winning Broadway musical that tells the story of a group of young artists struggling to survive in New York’s East Village.
“I think that everyone that comes to see the show can come and see it and let it be a very personal experience. You know it might be in a big theater and it might be like Rock Music sometimes but music will lend itself to the emotion… just as well as the sound. I mean the whole team here is wonderful but for the music you’re gonna be moved. I promise you that. They’re gonna love it," says starring actor Cody Jenkins.
RENT opened on Broadway in 1996 to critical acclaim, winning four Tony Awards including Best Musical, six Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The show ran for 12 years, making it one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history.
“We are thrilled to open our 2019-20 Broadway Series with the 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook. “This is a show that changed the landscape of musical theatre and, twenty years later, continues to resonate with audiences across generations. We are happy to welcome the production crew and actors to RiverCenter as they rehearse and prepare for their upcoming national tour.”
Easterbrook also says that during the time the cast and crew are in Columbus, they can bring an economic impact of up to $1.5M through their use of local catering, transportation, restaurants, materials and supplies, and hotel rooms.
For additional information, contact the RiverCenter box office by phone at (706) 256-3612, and online at rivercenter.org.
